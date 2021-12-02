Lack of money hamstrings young job seekers
Joining the ranks of millions of South Africans in the job hunt, Gaopalelwe Melesi
While SA has reached new levels of unemployment, graduates who have been trying to enter the job market unsuccessfully say this is no surprise.
Joining the ranks of millions of South Africans in the job hunt, Gaopalelwe Melesi, 31, who holds a national diploma in human resources, expressed how emotional and distraught he was about having been unemployed for the whole of 2021...
