Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in February

Payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants will take place on Tuesday this week and continue next week for the month of February.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) announced the first week of the month will be reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.

Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.