R350 grant: ‘Sassa status check’ was the most Googled phrase this year

Google has revealed its list of trending topics for 2021 and “Sassa status check” for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant took the top spot, highlighting the socioeconomic struggles endured by millions of South Africans during the second year of the pandemic.

The grant was originally introduced in April 2020 to assist young people who were unable to look for employment as a result of the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic.

The grant was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July and will be paid until March 2022.

Sassa allows applicants to check the status of their applications by sending their reference numbers via WhatsApp.

“How to apply for R350 grant?” was the most popular “How to” question on Google this year. “How to check Sassa balance?”, “How to claim UIF online?” and “How to apply for NSFAS?” also made the list.