We will go hungry without Covid relief grant, say recipients

Maria Siya, 35, from Clovedene, on the East Rand, told Sowetan on Thursday that she did not know how she would survive without the money

People relying on the R350 social relief of distress (SDR) grant have expressed their frustration after finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the government will not extend the payments beyond March.



