ANC Youth League must 'rise from ashes': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defined the absence of an active ANC Youth League, especially during elections, as an embarrassment — and encouraged league members to “rise from ashes”.

“As you head off for your conference, go and elect leaders who will advocate the interests of the youth, not those who are looking after their self interests. You must never go back to the situation that it's been over the past few years,” said Ramaphosa.

The ANC president told league members in Polokwane on Friday that as they rebuild their branches towards a national elective conference, they must make sure their membership is fit for purpose.

“You must not become paper branches that exist on social media where you only hurl insults at each other and attack each other. That must come to an end. You must build branches that speak to the issues of young people,” he said.

Ramaphosa was delivering the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture from the top of a van after disagreements within the youth league over accreditation for the event. This, however, did not dampen his spirit.

He said an ideal youth league should be able to bring solutions to many social issues that plague the youth of SA, mainly unemployment, and must be one that attracts “highly educated young people, entrepreneurs and aspirant industrialists within its ranks because they are the future leaders of this country”.