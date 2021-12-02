Unemployment now hitting better qualified South Africans

This comes as Stats SA this week revealed the unemployment rate had increased to 34.9% in the country in the third quarter of 2021

The face of unemployment in SA is no longer limited to elderly men and women in overalls and aprons standing at street corners waiting for motorists and trucks to pick them up for piece jobs.



A report released by the department of social development shows that 68% of people who applied for the social relief of distress grant (SRD) have matric or a higher qualification in the form of a diploma or a degree. At least 61.3% of them are between the ages of 20 and 34. The report studied the period between May and November 2020, when applications first opened as the results of Covid-19...