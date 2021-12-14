Entrepreneurs are our economy's greatest gift this festive

SA beyond capable to create employment

A few months after the R350 social relief grant was rolled out we started seeing heartwarming stories of young people using the funds to start small enterprises. I will reserve my opinion about the social grant system for another occasion and rather use this moment to acknowledge the resilient character of the SA entrepreneur.



Like 27-year-old Lindokhuhle Msomi from KwaMashu, Durban, who used the grant to start a food stall after losing his income as a videographer due to Covid-19 restrictions. And Maquoletsa Lekheakhoa Qwali, a single mother who also used the funds to open a business, making sofas out of old tyres...