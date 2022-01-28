Madonsela rubbishes claims basic income grant will prevent job creation

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the presidential economic advisory council’s warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa about implementing a permanent basic income grant.

According to News24, Ramaphosa has been given a strong warning not to implement a permanent basic income grant due to the risks it holds for the country and the damage it could do to economic growth and job creation.

Madonsela disagreed, saying the grant “is not pitched at the poverty level”.

“Ultimately it will depend on whether the president only listens to libertarian orthodox economists or also listens to development economists and common sense,” she said.

“There’s no way a basic income grant, which is not even pitched at the poverty level, could prevent job creation. Pay the grant.”