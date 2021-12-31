Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money in January
Beneficiaries of the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant can expect to receive their first 2022 payment from January 10 after payments of the disability and elderly grants.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said older persons' grants will be paid from January 4 and disability grants from January 5. This includes other grant payments linked to these beneficiaries.
Each beneficiary is assigned a payment date depending on their ID number.
The dates below are applicable to the SA Post Office payout system. Beneficiaries can obtain their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa.
Here is when you can collect your R350 grant:
10 January: 080 and 085
11 January: 081 and 086
12 January: 082 and 087
13 January: 083 and 088
14 January: 084 and 089
17 January: 080 and 085
18 January: 081 and 086
19 January: 082 and 087
20 January: 083 and 088
21 January: 084 and 089
24 January: 080 and 085
25 January: 081 and 086
26 January: 082 and 087
27 January: 083 and 088
28 January: 084 and 089
31 January: 080 and 085
