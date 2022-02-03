New drug craze from — wait for it — a car exhaust part: SA customs is onto it

The customs division of the SA Revenue Service has made three seizures at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport of catalytic converters and crushed powder from their core, valued at R21m.

Sars said the crushed powder extracted from the core of a catalytic converter is contributing to a new drug craze.

The customs detector dog unit intercepted the three shipments weighing 2,649kg destined for Dubai, the UK and Jordan.

The catalytic converters and the powder extracted from their core were concealed in metal drums and bags.

A catalytic converter contains metals such as palladium, rhodium, platinum and gold. Through a refinery process these precious metals can be extracted and used for the manufacture of jewellery, car parts and weaponry.