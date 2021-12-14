There are pros and cons to the basic income grant, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is still weighing up its options on how it can make the basic income grant a reality for millions of poor South Africans.

“All those balls are still in the air and come February we should be able to give a clear signal and direction as to where we are going,” said Ramaphosa in a recent interview with SA journalists on the last leg of his West African tour last week.

Ramaphosa’s remarks contribute to an ongoing discussion on how the government is going to finance the basic income grant.

On Monday TimesLIVE reported that a team of experts has recommended that the Covid-19 special relief of distress grant be institutionalised and form part of the platform for an expanded system of basic income which can be improved over time.

A report on basic income support for people aged between 18 and 60 years old was launched on Monday by the department of social development, together with the International Labour Organisation and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).