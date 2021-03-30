South Africa

WATCH | Saving Senekal: community digs deep to restore dignity

30 March 2021 - 10:47
Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer

The small Free State farming community of Senekal seeks peace through new projects aimed at uplifting and revamping their community. This was not the case five months ago when the town was in an uproar as farmers and residents stood head to head after the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

Today the racially divided town seeks to restore peace and dignity through new projects aimed at uplifting and revamping the town and its people. The projects include a community cleanup, roadworks, fixing of potholes and social awareness.

Residents say they have been failed by the municipality for years and have taken matters into their own hands.

Residents from both Senekal and neighbouring township of Matwabeng formed the Senekal-Matwabeng community forum, where many were inspired to uplift a town that had once been on the brink of war.

Various local and national private companies have donated to the cause, but community members in the spirit of volunteerism have been the ones doing all the work on the ground.

TimesLIVE

Reconciliation Day: racial tensions show state of race relations is fragile, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that racial tensions that flared up in parts of the country continued to open old wounds and also showed that ...
News
3 months ago

Senekal men's case postponed to 2021

The case of André Pienaar and Stephanus Johannes Fourie, who were arrested for their alleged role in a fiery protest in the Free State, has been ...
News
4 months ago

'I've seen the stock theft figures, it's hell' - Bheki Cele tells farmers

Police minister Bheki Cele wants better auditing of livestock and has vowed to crack the whip on crooked cops during a crime imbizo with farmers in ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Farmers Under Siege
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X