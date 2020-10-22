South Africa

Senekal murder suspects await bail judgment

22 October 2020 - 11:37
The court previously heard that the blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie do not match those of Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba, the two men accused of his murder.
The court previously heard that the blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie do not match those of Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba, the two men accused of his murder.
Image: Tankiso Makhetha

The two men accused of murdering a 21-year-old Paul Roux farm manager are expected to hear their fate when judgment will be handed down on their bail application. 

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba are expected to appear in the Senekal magistrates court for allegedly murdering Brendin Horner by stabbing him multiple times and tying him to a pole on October 2. 

During their previous appearance, the prosecutor told the court that the blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie did  not match those of the two men accused of his murder.

The prosecutor, who cannot be named or have his pictures taken due to a court order, said one of the DNA samples lifted from Horner’s bakkie did not match one of the accused, while the sample taken from the other accused was inconclusive and could not be analysed.

“Two samples were taken from the accused to match them with DNA found in the bakkie. One of the samples came back defective and the other one did not match,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said the tests were conducted by an SAPS-accredited private laboratory.

Senekal a mirror telling us of a country-wide bubbling rage in blacks

Black people are reaching a limit of tolerance for unrepentant racists.
Opinion
1 day ago

He said results for DNA samples extracted from a knife, the rope used to strangle Horner and clothes found at the scene could take up to 40 days to finalise.

Investigating officer Capt Gerhardus Myburgh previously told the court that blood swabs that were taken from inside and outside Horner’s bloodied bakkie revealed that this was the blood of three men (Horner, Matlaletsa and Mahlamba).

Myburgh said the accused had slight abrasions on their elbows when they were arrested a day after Horner’s murder.

Mahlamba’s lawyer Joseph Kgoelenya argued that there was nothing linking his client to Horner’s murder and that the state's case was weak and based on circumstantial evidence.

During cross-examination, Myburgh told the court that investigations were not yet concluded and that results of palm prints lifted from the crime scene were outstanding.

Myburgh also conceded that Horner’s missing wallet and cellphone had  not yet been found despite a state witness saying that Mahlamba boasted and displayed Horner’s wallet and cellphone at a tavern the day after his murder.

Machini Motloung, Matlaletsa’s lawyer, argued that the state had no evidence against his client and that it was clutching on straws.

Motloung argued that Myburgh was biased in his investigations as he accepted circumstantial evidence given to him by witnesses, which was inconsistent with the alibi provided by Matlaletsa’s wife.

Kgoelenya and Motloung argued that their clients' release on bail would not cause public unrest and that they would not interfere with investigations and witnesses.

New twist in Senekal murder case of Brendin Horner

The blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie do not match those of the two men accused of his murder.
News
1 day ago

Senekal witness receives threats 'from suspect's relative'

A brother-in-law of one of the two men accused of murdering Brendin Horner at a Paul Roux farm allegedly called and threatened one of the witnesses ...
News
2 days ago

Senekal: Bail bid of Brendin Horner's alleged murderers to continue

The lawyers of the two men accused of the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner have asked the court for at least two days to cross-examine a police ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X