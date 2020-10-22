Senekal murder suspects await bail judgment

The two men accused of murdering a 21-year-old Paul Roux farm manager are expected to hear their fate when judgment will be handed down on their bail application.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba are expected to appear in the Senekal magistrates court for allegedly murdering Brendin Horner by stabbing him multiple times and tying him to a pole on October 2.

During their previous appearance, the prosecutor told the court that the blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie did not match those of the two men accused of his murder.

The prosecutor, who cannot be named or have his pictures taken due to a court order, said one of the DNA samples lifted from Horner’s bakkie did not match one of the accused, while the sample taken from the other accused was inconclusive and could not be analysed.

“Two samples were taken from the accused to match them with DNA found in the bakkie. One of the samples came back defective and the other one did not match,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said the tests were conducted by an SAPS-accredited private laboratory.