South Africa

Harmony Gold reports fatality at Mponeng mine

By Nelson Banya - 03 May 2024 - 11:17
An employee working on rail maintenance died at Harmony Gold's Mponeng mine on May 1. File photo.
An employee working on rail maintenance died at Harmony Gold's Mponeng mine on May 1. File photo.
Image: Eva-Lotta Jansson/Bloomberg

Harmony Gold said on Thursday an employee working on rail maintenance died at its Mponeng mine on May 1.

The company did not disclose how the worker died, saying the incident was under investigation.

Mponeng is the deepest shaft in the world, with a depth of 3,891m, according to Harmony.

At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in South Africa last year, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022, the country's safest year on record.

Reuters 

Gold Fields reports employee death in accident at South Deep mine

A Gold Fields employee died in an underground accident at its South Deep mine in Westonaria, Gauteng, on Tuesday, the company said on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

Implats miner succumbs to injuries, accident death rises to 13

A day of remembrance has been arranged in collaboration with the families of affected employees.
News
4 months ago

Death toll rises to 12 in Implats lift accident as miner dies in hospital

The number of miners killed in an accident at Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg, North West, has risen to 12.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...