Harmony Gold reports fatality at Mponeng mine

Harmony Gold said on Thursday an employee working on rail maintenance died at its Mponeng mine on May 1.
The company did not disclose how the worker died, saying the incident was under investigation.
Mponeng is the deepest shaft in the world, with a depth of 3,891m, according to Harmony.
At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in South Africa last year, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022, the country's safest year on record.
Reuters
Image: Eva-Lotta Jansson/Bloomberg
