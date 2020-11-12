'I've seen the stock theft figures, it's hell' - Bheki Cele tells farmers

Police minister Bheki Cele wants better auditing of livestock and has vowed to crack the whip on crooked cops during a crime imbizo with farmers in the Free State.

“I've seen the stock theft figures, it's hell. I don't know what sheep have done because they are stealing sheep. To me, this is economic sabotage and it's not an ordinary crime,” Cele said.

Cele was addressing farmers and residents at a ministerial rural safety imbizo in Bethlehem on Thursday.

In attendance were Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya, deputy national commissioner Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola and head of crime intelligence Peter Jacobs. Cele said defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had also sent representatives from her office.

The departments of justice, state security, defence, home affairs and the police were part of a task team looking into farm attacks in SA, he said.