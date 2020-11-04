Deputy president Mabuza calls on political leaders to stop being divisive

Deputy President David Mabuza has called on political leaders to be wary of reiterating divisive statements, including those that make corruption about the race of the perpetrators.

“It is a very unfortunate perception that corruption seems to be synonymous with blacks. It is a very heavy, loaded statement which can cause fractures in society. As members [MPs] I think we should be wary of such statements because they are very divisive,” he said.

Mabuza said it was important to “be mindful of our past, where we come from”.

“We are trying to build a nation,” he said.

Mabuza was answering questions from National Council of Provinces (NCOP) delegates on an online platform on Wednesday.

“Let us follow corruption, let us not give corruption a colour. I'm very happy that we are trying to fight corruption. But let us not give corruption a colour,” he said.

EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause had asked Mabuza about investigations that exonerated Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, who faced allegations of corruption, nepotism and victimisation.