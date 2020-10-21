South Africa

Horner alleged killers' blood samples 'don't match' those found in his car

New twist in Senekal murder case of Brendin Horner

21 October 2020 - 08:53

The blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie do not match those of the two men accused of his murder.

This revelation came out during the bail application of Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetja Mahlamba, 32, in the Senekal magistrate’s court yesterday. The two men are accused of murdering Horner on October 2...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X