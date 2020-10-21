Horner alleged killers' blood samples 'don't match' those found in his car

New twist in Senekal murder case of Brendin Horner

The blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie do not match those of the two men accused of his murder.



This revelation came out during the bail application of Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetja Mahlamba, 32, in the Senekal magistrate’s court yesterday. The two men are accused of murdering Horner on October 2...