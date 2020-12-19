High Court dismisses Brendin Horner murder accused’s bail bid

The Free State High Court on Friday dismissed an application by one of the accused in the Brendin Horner murder case to appeal the refusal to grant him bail.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, had brought his application to overturn the decision by Senekal Magistrate Deon van Rooyen to deny him bail on October 23, to the high court.

Van Rooyen had granted Mahlamba’s co-accused Sekola Matlaletsa a R5,000 bail, saying the state’s case against him was weak and that he showed exceptional circumstances.

On denying Mahlamba bail, Van Rooyen had said his girlfriend’s statement had cast suspicion on him.