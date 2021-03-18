'Equality remains the right with the most complaints' - SAHRC

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) continues to receive complaints relating to equality, just administrative action and economic social rights violations, 27 years after the country achieved its democracy.

Each year the country commemorates Human Rights Day, which was previously known as Sharpeville Day. On March 21 1960, 69 protesters were killed by apartheid police in Sharpeville while demonstrating against the pass laws imposed by the government.

Sixty-one years later, many South Africans are still struggling for basic human rights.

According to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum, the organisation has seen an increase in equality, just administrative action, and economic and social rights violations.

“Equality has remained the right with the most complaints made to the commission over the past six years,” he said.

The total number of complaints received by the commission, Gaum said, had increased by 13% from the previous financial year.

“Once complaints are received, the commission begins its processes of investigation within days so many that have been received are already being dealt with,” Gaum explained.

One of the complaints the SAHRC has received in the past year concerns the challenges of access to water in Qwaqwa, which led to residents drawing water from nearby rivers. A minor child also drowned while collecting water at one of the rivers.

“As a result of the commission’s intervention, a number of measures have been implemented in the short term to ensure access to water for the community, while the longer-term plan to install the necessary water infrastructure is under consideration,” Gaum said.