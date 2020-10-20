Senekal witness receives threats 'from suspect's relative'

A brother-in-law of one of the two men accused of murdering Brendin Horner at a Paul Roux farm allegedly called and threatened one of the witnesses in the matter.

This was revealed during the bail application of Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Without revealing the name of the brother-in-law, Cpt Gerhardus Myburgh told the court while being cross examined that Matlaletsa’s brother-in-law allegedly threatened one of the witnesses.

He told the court that he did not wish to disclose the identity of the person who allegedly threatened the witness because investigations were currently at an early and sensitive stage.

Before the hearing resumed, Myburgh said he had received a call from the witness, who told him that she had received death threats over the weekend.

“Yesterday morning I got a call from the witness. She raised a concern that she was in Phutaditjhaba (Qwa Qwa) for a funeral on Saturday and received threats that if she continued to give statements to police her life would be in danger and she wouldn’t see December,” Myburgh told the court.

“We are concerned for her safety and we are working towards getting her into a witness protection programme,” Myburgh said.