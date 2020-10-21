Black people are reaching a limit of tolerance for unrepentant racists
Senekal a mirror telling us of a country-wide bubbling rage in blacks
On Friday the country stood on edge as members of the EFF descended on the small eastern Free State town of Senekal, where three weeks ago a white farmer was killed. The killing sparked protests by White Afrikaner farmers and right-wing groups such as AfriForum, who insist on propagating the false narrative of large-scale and systematic farm attacks in the country.
I wrote about this in my column last week. My position is clear: there are high levels of violence in our country, but there is no systematic killing of white farmers, and statistical evidence demonstrates this fact...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.