Black people are reaching a limit of tolerance for unrepentant racists

Senekal a mirror telling us of a country-wide bubbling rage in blacks

On Friday the country stood on edge as members of the EFF descended on the small eastern Free State town of Senekal, where three weeks ago a white farmer was killed. The killing sparked protests by White Afrikaner farmers and right-wing groups such as AfriForum, who insist on propagating the false narrative of large-scale and systematic farm attacks in the country.



I wrote about this in my column last week. My position is clear: there are high levels of violence in our country, but there is no systematic killing of white farmers, and statistical evidence demonstrates this fact...