Senekal men's case postponed to 2021

The case of André Pienaar and Stephanus Johannes Fourie, who were arrested for their alleged role in a fiery protest in the Free State, has been postponed to 2021.

Pienaar and Fourie appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday morning.

The matter has been postponed to March 1 next year for further investigation, Pienaar's lawyer Jacques Potgieter confirmed.

Pienaar was denied bail in the same court in October and approached the Bloemfontein high court to appeal that decision. The higher court ruled in his favour and granted him bail of R15,000.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously said that Fourie was also out on bail of R15,000.

