Ramaphosa tells MPs of lobby against law to regulate political party funding

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed to parliament that he's being lobbied to consider changes to the party-funding law he enacted last year, saying this was the reason its implementation date has been delayed.

Responding to oral questions during a virtual sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa said several stakeholders within and outside government had approached him with proposals on how the Political Party Funding Act should be further amended before it could come into effect.

This was despite the fact that the act, which was lauded as a critical tool in curbing corruption and dodgy donations to political parties, was passed by parliament and signed into law by Ramaphosa last year.

But proponents of the act, which stemmed from a Constitutional Court ruling after a legal challenge on party funding rules by lobby group My Vote Counts, have slammed Ramaphosa for not promptly announcing the implementation date of the legislation.

Ramaphosa was addressing the matter within the context of a question posed by DA leader John Steenhuisen, who wanted to know if the government was acting decisively against state capture and other forms of corruption.

The president was also pressed on the delayed implementation of the PPFA by Pieter Groenewald of the Freedom Front Plus, who mentioned how the governing ANC had been implicated as a recipient of dodgy donations at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.