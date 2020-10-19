South Africa

Senekal man arrested during fiery protest is released on R15,000 bail

19 October 2020 - 15:43
André Pienaar was granted bail by the Bloemfontein high court on Monday after it was denied by the Senekal magistrate's court last week.
André Pienaar was granted bail by the Bloemfontein high court on Monday after it was denied by the Senekal magistrate's court last week.
Image: Alon Skuy

André Pienaar, the man arrested for his alleged role in a fiery protest in the Free State, has been released on bail.

Pienaar was denied bail in the Senekal magistrate’s court last week. He then approached the Bloemfontein high court to appeal that decision.

The higher court granted his appeal, and allowed him to be released on R15,000 bail.

Pienaar's case was postponed to November 20, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

Pienaar was initially charged with malicious damage to property and public violence, but the court heard last week that he faced two additional charges — attempted murder and terrorism.

He now faces charges of incitement to commit violence, public violence and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE has asked Pienaar's lawyer for comment.

TimesLIVE

'Racism does not exist in Senekal'

The N5 Highway starkly divides the farming town of Paul Roux in Free State into two sections – a predominantly white area consisting of less than 240 ...
News
6 hours ago

Senekal youth turn to crime because there's nothing else to do

Pheello Petrus Mokoena sits on a chair outside his home in Fateng Tse Ntsho township, in Free State, under a blistering heatwave. He bemoans the ...
News
6 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
X