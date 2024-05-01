South Africa

Underground cable theft fire closes M1 Highway in Johannesburg

01 May 2024 - 10:45
Koena Mashale Journalist
Underground cables that supply electricity around Braamfontein and surrounding areas are on fire
Image: Antonio Muchave

Underground cables that caught fire on Tuesday midnight on the M1 have caused a massive power outage in several areas around Johannesburg. 

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Muluadzi said they have been at the scene since getting the call, trying to control the fire. The blaze was still continuing by Wednesday afternoon.

“We are doing our best to make sure the fire is contained ,” said Muluadzi.

Cable theft suspected as tunnel fire cuts power to central Johannesburg
Image: Antonio Muchave
The fire broke out underground on the M1. Firefighters are on scene.
Image: JMPD via X

The M1 South and North, Empire Road as well as the M2 have been temporarily closed as the EMS manages the blaze which is said to have been sparked by cable theft.

Johannesburg City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said they will only be able to know the extent of the damage on the cables once the fire has been put out. 

“The fire was caused by an attempted theft of our infrastructure by unknown perpetrators. Our team is currently on site, along with the fire fighting department and risk control, to manage the situation,” said Mangena.

The affected areas include Braamfontein, Pageview, Parktown, Melville, Amalgam, Vrededop, Johannesburg, and its surroundings. 

Cable theft suspected as tunnel fire cuts power to central Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

