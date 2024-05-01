Underground cable theft fire closes M1 Highway in Johannesburg

The M1 South and North, Empire Road as well as the M2 have been temporarily closed as the EMS manages the blaze which is said to have been sparked by cable theft.
Johannesburg City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said they will only be able to know the extent of the damage on the cables once the fire has been put out.
“The fire was caused by an attempted theft of our infrastructure by unknown perpetrators. Our team is currently on site, along with the fire fighting department and risk control, to manage the situation,” said Mangena.
The affected areas include Braamfontein, Pageview, Parktown, Melville, Amalgam, Vrededop, Johannesburg, and its surroundings.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Underground cables that caught fire on Tuesday midnight on the M1 have caused a massive power outage in several areas around Johannesburg.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Muluadzi said they have been at the scene since getting the call, trying to control the fire. The blaze was still continuing by Wednesday afternoon.
“We are doing our best to make sure the fire is contained ,” said Muluadzi.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: JMPD via X
Image: Antonio Muchave
