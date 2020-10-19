'Why didn't they fetch me? I'm an old man': Father of slain Senekal farm manager speaks

“Why? Why didn't they come and fetch me? I'm an old man.”

These are the words of Robert Horner, father of slain Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner.

Robert spoke to eNCA on Sunday and expressed his disgust at the murder of his son.

He said he had been with Brendin on the night of his murder, after he had helped him with his car. He became concerned when he didn't return home hours later and feared that something bad had happened.

He described Brendin as a hard-working young man.

“He was a poor guy, he was working for Gilly Scheepers. He didn't have money. He wanted to live a normal life.”

Horner's body was found beaten, strangled and tied to a pole, 100m from his home. Police later nabbed two men after bloodied clothes were found which have since been taken for forensic testing.

Police minister Bheki Cele visited Horner's family last week to offer his condolences and hear safety concerns of farmers in the area. He was accompanied by state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and admitted that more efforts were needed to ensure crime prevention.