Brendin Horner murder case postponed to March, suspects remain in custody

The case against two men accused of killing 21-year-old Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner was postponed until the end of March to allow further investigations to take place, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

This follows the brief appearance of Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, at the Senekal magistrate’s court on Friday.

Horner was murdered in Paul Roux, in the Free State, last year. His body was found tied to a pole on the farm. His killing caused public outrage and unrest in the small town.

Mahlamba was previously denied bail by magistrate Deon van Rooyen. He later brought an application against this decision in the Bloemfontein high court but this was also dismissed.

Matlaletsa was granted bail of R5,000 but was rearrested on separate charges of stock theft, two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, said NPA regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

His bail application in the stock theft case was dismissed and he abandoned his bail application on the charges of rape and kidnapping, the NPA said.

The pair were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on March 30.

