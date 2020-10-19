Girlfriend say jobless Matlaletsa is blameless
Senekal murder suspect has a reputation for stock theft
One of the men accused of the murder of a Free State farm manager lived with the family of his wife on the same farm where the crime was committed.
Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who was born in Palmeitfontein farm, one of the oldest farms in the agricultural town of Paul Roux, spent several years at the farm where Brendin Horner's body was found tied to a pole two weeks ago...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.