Senekal murder suspect has a reputation for stock theft

Girlfriend say jobless Matlaletsa is blameless

One of the men accused of the murder of a Free State farm manager lived with the family of his wife on the same farm where the crime was committed.



Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who was born in Palmeitfontein farm, one of the oldest farms in the agricultural town of Paul Roux, spent several years at the farm where Brendin Horner's body was found tied to a pole two weeks ago...