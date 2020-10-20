WATCH | One of Horner's accused was arrested 'as collateral' claims girlfriend

Two men who are alleged to have killed farm manager Brendin Horner gave an oral submission and pleaded not guilty when appearing in court on Friday morning.

Maleqhoa Sithole, the girlfriend of co-accused Skwetja Mahlamba, spoke to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Thursday afternoon ahead of the court appearance — and said Mahlamba had an alibi: he was with her the night he was alleged to have killed Horner.

Sithole also said that Mahlamba's co-accused, Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, was with them that night at the local Faku tavern, having a few drinks “I will continue to support him. I believe he’s innocent. I was with him on Thursday night.”

The 21-year-old said when the police arrived at the tavern “it seemed like he was not their initial target”. She says the police arrested co-accused Matlaletsa first, when Mahlamba asked what his friend had done and the police said “since you are his friend let's go with you as well”.