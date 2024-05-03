Two of the four people killed in a light aircraft crash near Emalahleni in Mpumalanga last month were firefighters from Working on Fire who retrained to become pilots.
Three people, the pilots and a passenger, died on the day of the crash on April 21. The fourth occupant, a passenger, died in hospital on Tuesday.
The Cessna 172 aircraft, belonging to Kishugu Aviation, crashed shortly after take-off from Witbank Airfield.
Linton Rensburg, spokesperson for the Working on Fire-Kishugu joint venture, named the pilots as Themba Maebela and Donald Malekutu.
“From his humble beginnings as a wildland firefighter to his ascent as a pilot, Themba's journey inspired all who knew him,” Rensburg said.
Hailing from Matibidi, Maebela's journey at Working on Fire began in 2010 when he joined as a firefighter at the Graskop team in Mpumalanga.
“He swiftly ascended the ranks, promoted to the role of crew leader type 2 in 2012 and further advancing to crew leader type 1 in 2013. Demonstrating versatility and skill, he assumed the position of helicopter pilot assistant in February 2014, marking a pivotal moment in his career.
“Embracing new horizons, Themba embarked on a fresh chapter by joining the Kishugu Aviation training organisation as a cadet pilot in April 2021,” he said. Maebela obtained his private pilot's licence in March 2022.
Malekutu’s ambition to become the first qualified pilot from his township was a testament to his resilience, determination and spirit, Rensburg said.
“Beginning as a firefighter for the Magaliesberg base in Gauteng in March 2014, [Malekutu] swiftly advanced, earning the role of crew leader type 2 by September 2015. Demonstrating his aptitude and ambition, Donald then transitioned to the position of helicopter pilot assistant in November 2016.”
Malekutu joined Kishugu as a cadet pilot in June 2022 and obtained his private pilot's licence in March last year.
TimesLIVE
Pilots who died in light aircraft crash in Mpumalanga named as former firefighters
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
