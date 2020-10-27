Meyiwa family want to know who mastermind of Senzo's death was

The brother of slain former Orlando Pirates player and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is eagerly anticipating coming face to face with the men alleged to have been behind his murder.

Sifiso Meyiwa spoke to media outside the Boksburg magistrate's court ahead of the appearance of five men who allegedly murdered his brother.

“We heard that there is a mastermind and we want to see who this guy is. This case has brought so much pain for six years. All we want is closure,” he said.

The shot stopper was shot and killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Spruitview home six years ago.

Meyiwa said it was unfortunate that his father, Sam Meyiwa, died before he could see justice for his son.