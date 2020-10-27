Seedat feels he'll improve, not regress, at Galaxy

Defender Ebrahim Seedat has dismissed suggestions that leaving Cape Town City for TS Galaxy was a downgrade in his career, believing the Rockets will soon be one of the best clubs in the country.

Seedat joined Galaxy in a swap deal that saw fellow left-back, Terrence Mashego, move the opposite direction two weeks ago.

“When I started at Cape Town City, Cape Town City was nothing you know…so obviously coming to a team like this is going to eventually get big, like City. I don’t see my move as a downgrade because Galaxy is also a PSL team,’’ Seedat, 27, told Sowetan.

“When I joined Cape Town City, they’d just bought a status [from Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2016] and they went on to be a formidable side. That’s why I strongly feel that one day Galaxy will be one of the giants of SA football.’’

He feels being in Gauteng, where Galaxy train despite playing their home games in Mpumalanga’s Mbombela Stadium, will help him get out of his comfort zone.