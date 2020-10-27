Cape lad believes being in Gauteng will get him out of his comfort zone
Seedat feels he'll improve, not regress, at Galaxy
Defender Ebrahim Seedat has dismissed suggestions that leaving Cape Town City for TS Galaxy was a downgrade in his career, believing the Rockets will soon be one of the best clubs in the country.
Seedat joined Galaxy in a swap deal that saw fellow left-back, Terrence Mashego, move the opposite direction two weeks ago.
“When I started at Cape Town City, Cape Town City was nothing you know…so obviously coming to a team like this is going to eventually get big, like City. I don’t see my move as a downgrade because Galaxy is also a PSL team,’’ Seedat, 27, told Sowetan.
“When I joined Cape Town City, they’d just bought a status [from Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2016] and they went on to be a formidable side. That’s why I strongly feel that one day Galaxy will be one of the giants of SA football.’’
He feels being in Gauteng, where Galaxy train despite playing their home games in Mpumalanga’s Mbombela Stadium, will help him get out of his comfort zone.
“It’s good to be in Gauteng again [having stayed in the province when he played for the now defunct Bidvest Wits between 2012 and 2013],’’ said the Rockets defender.
“When you are from Cape Town you always know that when you’re working in Gauteng you must give your all. Being here just helps me to drift away from my comfort zone. I can’t come all the way from Cape Town to play games here, I want to work and make my family proud.’’
Galaxy, who bought the Premiership status of Highlands Park, began their life in the elite league by collecting a point after playing out to a 1-1 draw against fellow newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.
“We will give good account of ourselves…the aim is to at least finish in the top-eight but we take it one game at a time,’’ said Seedat, who played the full game against TTM.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.