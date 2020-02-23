Pic of The Day

Four times Kelly Khumalo was #ParentingGoals

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 23 February 2020 - 09:20
Thingo and Christian mean the world to Kelly Khumalo.
Singer Kelly Khumalo is all about her children, Christian and Thingo, with some suggesting she is doing such a good job of raising them that she deserves a mother of the year award.

Parenting seems to come naturally to the star, who juggles her busy schedule to include quality time with her children.

And they seem to be head over heels with her, as they gush over how much she spoils them.

We have been scouting her Instagram feed and were totes stannin over these four times she was #ParentingGoals.

She has Mommy and daughter time

Kelly and Thingo have facials, with Kelly teaching the youngster that skin care, beauty and self love are key in life.

She takes them to church

Kelly is a strong believer, going to church with her children every Sunday to instil Christianity in their lives and draw them closer to God.

They say a family that prays together stays together.

She spoils them with special outings

? by @kwezikhumalo #FamilyTime

Kelly really enjoys going out and spending time with her loved ones.

She often posts snaps of her and the children at restaurants and on holiday.

Kelly captioned a previous snap of her children: “My oven does wonders, look at them,” with a love emoji.

She received overwhelming compliments and love from her fans in the post's comments. User Thobile Mahlangu wrote: “Zinhle izingane zakho Kelly, nawe umuhle.” Another said the pair looked like their fathers, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye (Christian) and Senzo Meyiwa (Thingo).

