I've spent R1m on my junkie son, says Chicco Twala

Legendary musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala says he has spent more than R1m trying to rehabilitate his drug addict son, Longwe.

Twala, last week frogmarched his son to the Diepkloof police station after he allegedly stole a cellphone from his friend's son, Brian Phofedi, in order to feed his drug habit.

He told Sowetan that Longwe has been battling drug addiction for over 15 years.

An angry Twala said his son had stolen recording studio equipment in excess of R300 000 from him to feed his drug addiction.

"Longwe has been doing this for years, and it was time for him to face the consequences [of his actions]. This really made me mad because Longwe was on bail for another theft incident. When he was arrested, my sister bailed him out and I warned her about this. I said to her you should have left him there.

"On this case, I told the family they must open a case because he won't stop. He needs to learn that stealing is wrong. I have been warning him about it."