More arrests to come in Mtwalume 'serial killer' murders, says KZN police commissioner

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula says more arrests are imminent in connection with the series of murders in Mtwalume.

“Yes, we did identify other suspects, but we haven’t effected arrests yet. We are close to effecting arrests, which we will announce,” said Jula.

Jula was speaking to journalists on Wednesday at a provincial meeting on crime held by KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and the province’s executive council. The meeting was attended by police minister Bheki Cele who declined to comment when asked about developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.