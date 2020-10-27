South Africa

Police investigating mastermind behind the hit

An inkabi fingered in Senzo Meyiwa's murder

By Isaac Mahlangu and Tankiso Makhetha - 27 October 2020 - 08:17

The triggerman allegedly behind the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is a contract killer linked to at least four taxi-related murders in Gauteng.

The man, whose name is known to Sowetan but cannot be named until he appears in court, is from Nongoma in rural KwaZulu-Natal and is already serving time for taxi industry killings covering Vosloorus, Kagiso, Tsakane and Alexandra...

