Police investigating mastermind behind the hit

An inkabi fingered in Senzo Meyiwa's murder

The triggerman allegedly behind the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is a contract killer linked to at least four taxi-related murders in Gauteng.



The man, whose name is known to Sowetan but cannot be named until he appears in court, is from Nongoma in rural KwaZulu-Natal and is already serving time for taxi industry killings covering Vosloorus, Kagiso, Tsakane and Alexandra...