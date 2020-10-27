At last, breakthrough in Senzo case
It’s a murder that has haunted SA for six years.
The killing of one of our most celebrated football stars Senzo Meyiwa in full view of a group of friends at the family home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus shook the nation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.