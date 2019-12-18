Personalities and artists the country loved and lost

This decade was a hard pill to swallow as SA lost many prominent people.

The country mourned the deaths of former president Nelson Mandela and his ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

As we close the decade, Sowetan looks back at some of the high-profile people who died over the past 10 years.

In 2010, Brown Dash, real name Siphiwe Mpamile, died after he was hospitalised. He had complained of chest pains and trouble with breathing.

In 2011, Struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu died at the age of 92 at her Linden home in Johannesburg. Sisulu, the widow of former ANC bigwig Walter Sisulu, was an anti-apartheid activist known as the "Mother of the Nation".

In 2013, the world came to a standstill when news about the death of Madiba, a global icon and the first black president of SA, broke.

He suffered from a prolonged respiratory infection.

In 2014, sad news about Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa sent shock waves throughout the country. Meyiwa was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on the East Rand.