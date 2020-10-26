WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele gives update on progress made in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole will on Monday provide a much-anticipated progress report on the developments in the murder case of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
Today marks six years since Meyiwa died.
No arrests have been made in the murder case. However, last week a report by News24 said the police made a breakthrough when they found the weapon that killed Meyiwa and had identified a 30-year-old man as his alleged killer.
The man is reportedly serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Five suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder six years ago
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, police minister Bheki Cele has announced. Cele said the arrests were made between 8am and 10am on Monday in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Meyiwa was gunned down in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and members of her family in 2014.
