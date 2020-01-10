Chicco Twala loses temper in viral video and says son mustn't get bail after arrest for theft
The son of legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala has been arrested for theft at the Deipkloof police station.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Twala can be heard berating his son for allegedly stealing and bringing his name into disrepute.
Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said Longwe Twala, 34, was arrested on Wednesday for theft and appeared in court on Friday.
“Ive always said that I wish he was the one that killed Senzo Meyiwa so that he can rot in jail. I will never stand for this s**t. Bloody s**t. My name is destroyed. Everyone who sees Chicco Twala they see a criminal. They see a druglord, they see all this s**t,” Twala is heard saying in the video.
Twala is also heard urging the police to “put a bullet in him” if he attempts to escape.
Angry Chicco Twala handing over his son to the Police for theft. @AdvBarryRoux1 @MbuyiseniNdlozi @LandNoli pic.twitter.com/kb1CuTpf0h— MoAfrica (@MphozaSA1) January 10, 2020
“You have the right to shoot him because he is under arrest at the moment. I am his father, I can witness your shooting. I don’t care. I would rather bury you. You better off dead than for you to destroy my name like this,” he is heard saying.
Twala is then heard referring to Meyiwa’s murder which has hung over the Twala family like a dark cloud as accusations on social media surfaced insinuating that Twala was behind the former Bafana Bafana skipper’s death.
“Senzo Meyiwa, stealing from people, drugs and all of that, I cant stand this s**t. He must never get bail . He must go to jail,” he said.
He is further heard saying that his son was wearing an EFF T-shirt while committing the alleged theft and that this would attract the ire of the party’s leader, Julius Malema.
“You want Julius Malema to actually harass you. Saying Chicco Twala’s son what what and all this s**t. EFF doesn’t stand for people who steal,” he said.
Attempts to draw a comment from Twala were unsuccessful as his phone was off.
