Chicco Twala loses temper in viral video and says son mustn't get bail after arrest for theft

The son of legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala has been arrested for theft at the Deipkloof police station.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Twala can be heard berating his son for allegedly stealing and bringing his name into disrepute.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said Longwe Twala, 34, was arrested on Wednesday for theft and appeared in court on Friday.

“Ive always said that I wish he was the one that killed Senzo Meyiwa so that he can rot in jail. I will never stand for this s**t. Bloody s**t. My name is destroyed. Everyone who sees Chicco Twala they see a criminal. They see a druglord, they see all this s**t,” Twala is heard saying in the video.

Twala is also heard urging the police to “put a bullet in him” if he attempts to escape.