Sympathy for Chicco Twala over son

There has been overwhelming sympathy for musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala after he revealed that he spent more than R1m trying to rehabilitate his drug-addicted son, Longwe.

Twala spoke to Sowetan this week after he handed over Longwe to the Diepkloof police station. Longwe is accused of stealing a cellphone belonging to the son of Twala's friend to feed his habit.

Sowetan readers and social media users sympathised with Twala.

Magaya Ndosi was one of those who felt for Twala: "As our government continues to overlook the sad impact drugs have on families, the families continue to bear the brunt. How long must these politicians ignore the suffering of South Africans due to drug proliferation?

"I also have a family member who is a drug addict. It is difficult to get people off drugs. I know how hard it is for Chicco, we are also pulling our hairs out in frustration."

Skwama kaMageba shared the same view.

Another reader, Moroka Lebola, said: "The harsh reality of the impact of drugs in people's lives can be felt in this case. This is every parent's nightmare for a son/daughter to turn into a junky. I feel for you Mr Twala. So sad."

There was also sympathy on Twitter.