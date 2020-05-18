Kelly Khumalo on justice for Senzo Meyiwa: I am no longer scared to speak
Singer Kelly Khumalo has once again spoken out about the killing of her former boyfriend and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, claiming the justice system has let her down and the matter needs to be put to rest.
Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. There have been no arrests made in the case to date.
Over the past six years, Kelly has been the target of the public's outrage and criticism, and has been at the forefront of widespread speculation surrounding Senzo's murder.
In a candid video posted to her Instagram page over the weekend, Kelly said she had stayed silent about the matter for many years, but she could no longer sweep things under the carpet.
“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking.”
Kelly claimed to have written a letter to the police about Senzo's death, but had apparently not received a response.
“Someone in charge is not doing anything. I have written a letter to the police. No one has even bothered to answer me or say ‘Kelly we are doing something about this’.
“They don’t have to walk a day in my shoes. I have the whole country that hates me, that swears at me every day. Do I deserve this? No, I don’t. Again, as a woman, the law in this this country is failing me."
Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo told TshisaLIVE the investigation into Senzo's death was ongoing and police would comment on the matter soon.
Kelly's comments come less than a week after eNCA reported that police minister Bheki Cele had appointed a team of four prosecutors to work closely with police investigating Senzo's death.
In December last year, AfriForum demanded a formal inquest into the death of the soccer star and wanted witnesses to be cross-examined.
The organisation's CEO Kallie Kriel said: “The formal inquest will give advocate [Gerrie] Nel and the interested parties the opportunity to test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses. This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for [Senzo] Meyiwa’s death.”
In January, the case once again took the spotlight when a video emerged of Longwe Twala being verbally attacked by his father, musician Chicco Twala, about the alleged theft of a cellphone.
In the first half of the video, which went viral on social media, a visibly angry Chicco can be heard saying: “I so wish it was you who killed Senzo Meyiwa so you can rot in jail.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.