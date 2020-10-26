Five people arrested in connection with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of former Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa on Monday, police minister Bheki Cele announced.

Cele made the announcement in Pretoria on Monday afternoon where he said the suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng by the police's cold case unit.

"We believe that we have a water tight case against the five suspects," Cele said.

National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said the evidence against the suspects was backed up by forensic evidence which connect them and the murder weapon used at the scene.

The Sunday Independent reported on Sunday that arrest warrants of five people linked to the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa had been obtained last week.

The suspects, who are said to be in jail for other crimes already, are expected to appear in court this week on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the contravention of firearm laws.

Meyiwa was killed on this day six years ago at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Cele said he will be briefing the Meyiwa family this evening.