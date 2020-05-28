IN PICS | Bumper tables, fake patrons: what eating out looks like post-lockdown

As Mzansi looks forward to the "thrill" of being able to collect takeaways in person again, restaurant owners in other parts of the world have been brainstorming ways to factor social distancing into the eat-in dining experience.

Here are some of the stranger concepts being tried out across the world:

1. QUARANTINE GREENHOUSES

A vegan restaurant in Amsterdam called Mediamatic Eten has installed five "quarantine greenhouses" at its canal-side property, in which up to three people - who already live in the same house - can enjoy a four-course meal.

Waiters wear gloves and face shields and pass the dishes into the private dining areas called Serres Séparées ("separate rooms" in French) on long boards so they don’t have to physically enter.

The pods - for now a trial run for friends and family of the restaurant staff - are fully booked until the end of June. The owners still need to obtain permission from local and national authorities to officially open to the public.

2. BUMPER TABLES

Fish Tales in Ocean City, Maryland, US, has installed "bumper tables" to keep people apart. Surrounded by a huge inner tube, each table is on wheels and accommodates only one person (in the centre) - so it’s basically a bumper car with food.