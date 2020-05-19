No rituals, no vigils: Funerals not what they used to be before Covid-19 onset

The process of burying a loved one is often a week-long affair - the gathering of essentials, family members from far and wide and consultations with the funeral parlour.

At last when all is settled, the family is allowed time to pray over their loved one in a night-long vigil for an easy passing over to the 'other side'.

Many people will then gather in the morning for the funeral service to pay their last respects. These are funerals as we've always known them. But now, all of that has changed following the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA.

The pandemic has changed the way death is handled. It has also changed the way those who deal with death work everyday. It has been a scramble for the funeral industry to adjust to the changes brought by government in its effort to flatten the curve. There can be no more than 50 people at the service, an attendance register is signed and handled by funeral parlours.

No more night vigils. The mortuary cannot keep a body for more than a week. In the event of a Covid-19 death, the body cannot be at the morgue for more than 48 hours.

The body can no longer be sent home the night before the funeral, it's straight from the morgue to the cemetery, and there are no lengthy funeral services with only an hour suggested. Another thing that has changed is that family members, most common in black communities, can no longer come to "fetch the spirit" of their loved ones.

The new norm has caused anger among the people, according to Raymond Hloni Swart, owner of Hloni's Funerals in Molapo, Soweto.