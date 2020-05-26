Beauty entrepreneurs hope for better days

It's not such a pretty sight currently in the beauty industry. With the easing down of lockdown restrictions, it looks like life will come to a semblance of normalcy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the country will enter into level 3 as of June 1.

While this is good news for many, it may be too late for some, these including beauty entrepreneurs.

The industry has been hard hit by the national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It has been two months of revaluation and hard decisions for Smangele Sibisi, the owner of Indalo Nubian Naturals.

Sibisi closed both her natural hair salons in Tshwane and Johannesburg on March 25. She and her staff had hoped it would be back to business after two weeks but it was never going to be as the lockdown got a lengthy extension.

"We didn't pay the rental for March so we were able to share the money for essentials among the 28 stylists employed," she says.

Sibisi says that the pandemic caught most beauty entrepreneurs unawares because "we live hand to mouth".