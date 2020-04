The Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night is just what we all need — because if we can’t leave our homes, we can still free our minds!

Join Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga and her quizmasters — Emmanuel Tjiya, Londiwe Dlomo, Thembela Khamango, Nkareng Matshe, and Thabiso Mahlape as they challenge your knowledge of entertainment, soapies, food, travel, current affairs, sport, music and literature online and from the comfort of your couch.