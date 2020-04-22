Managing and handling your money beyond lockdown

For a lot of people, the national lockdown has shown just how precarious their situation with money is. Most people in the country are on the low-income side of the financial spectrum and the lockdown is putting serious financial strain on almost everyone but especially this group.

SowetanLIVE put some burning personal finance questions to Anton Keet, the Programme Lead for 1Life’s Truth About Money initiative, to help those who are looking for better ways to handle their money post lockdown and beyond.

1. For someone who gets paid weekly, how should they be managing their money post lockdown, and how much should people be saving during lockdown in case of job loss or pay cuts in the coming months?

People should be holding onto as much money as possible by cutting down on their expenses. The main priorities for spending should be food, maintaining your “four walls” (rent/bond/rates/electricity/water), looking after your family and work-related expenses like transport if you are required to go to work, as well as your phone and data. The key is to make sure you have money to take you into coming months as far as possible, even if this is just a little – in other words how long you can continue to maintain your expenses if your income is reduced or worse, cut off. It’s important to speak to your employer about whether an income reduction might be a possibility, so you can plan effectively.

2. How long should people wait to spend money after lockdown?

Although this has been a challenging time in our lives from a financial perspective; we hope important lessons have been learned. As life gradually goes back to normal, we encourage consumers to prioritise how they spend their salaries in order to have a better handle on their finances, make sure they are able to survive as the economy tightens and to build a better financial future. To achieve this, we recommend prioritising finances in the following way:

Save for emergencies and start investing for financial freedom

Make sure your financial commitments are honoured

Share a bit by giving those who may need a helping hand

And then spend on your lifestyle

3. Is it advisable to continue with stokvel savings?

Stokvels have been great communal ways of saving money, especially as they are a joint effort that encourages financial discipline. However, during a pandemic stokvel committees may need to relook their procedures and pockets. Especially considering the possible complexities such as the number of normal contributors being disrupted or where people may be desperately needing to make withdrawals. It is ideal to continue saving at this point but to be specific, this means saving up cash for emergency expenses that may arise.