Time for mastery in the kitchen

It is amazing how quickly life has changed under the national lockdown. Some might even say we're still adjusting but others have settled into a routine. This new normal

involves eating home-cooked meals for most people.

People now have the time, and don't have the always readily available fast food takeaway options. So there has been a burgeoning new set of lockdown cooks. Some are trying it for the first time while others are merely reviving rusty skills. Honestly, the change from the madcap pace of the rat race is welcomed.

The speed of our lives before lockdown has caused lots of people to eat on the go and not even look at what they're consuming.

Busy urbanites like social media manager and food blogger Vanessa Dossi strive to find the perfect balance with work and healthy eating.

Her routine before the lockdown consisted of juggling work, traffic and her outside work commitments. Dossi was a busy young woman. In conjunction with running her website Vanilla Scented Kisses, she caters and hosts bi-annual monthly cooking workshops in Fourways.