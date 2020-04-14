Guide to modern South African Indian dishes

SA's population may be small by some standards, but it has flavour. Our diverse people ensure that there are many

interesting overlaps in terms of our cuisine.

There is always more to find out about each other, like the tradition of seven colours, a Sunday lunch in the black community that is normally eaten after attending church. The lunch gets its name from the wonderful side dishes, often beetroot, potato salad and coleslaw (which is colloquially called John: 14) that normally accompany the meal of rice, gravy and meat, almost always chicken. I suspect this meal is a spillover from Sunday roast, a British tradition, and it is similar to Jummah lunch, which is served after Friday worship in the Muslim community.

This new knowledge came to light with the launch of Naqiyah Mayat's first cookbook, The Beginning: Indian Recipes from my Home.

Mayat, pictured, was raised as a Hindu but married into a Muslim family and her book guides South Africans to

authentic, modern South African Indian dishes.

"I think the perception that we have is that local South African Indian food tastes exactly like it does in the restaurants and I think what we eat in our homes is vastly different. I think it comes down to the spices that are used. A lot of the spices that are used in Indian-Pakistani restaurants are imported. So the tastes vary, the flavour varies and also the intensity of how the cooking methods and preparations are... The Indian food that the world is accustomed to is very different from what Indians home cook on a daily basis,'' Mayat says.